Russia readying to supply 'game-changer' S-400 Triumf missile defence systems to India

New Delhi: New Delhi: Russia is preparing to supply cutting-edge S-400 'Triumf' long-range air defence missile systems to India.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said pre-contract preparations are underway on the supplies of S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes to India.

Russia last year signed big-ticket defence deals worth nearly USD 10 bn (around Rs 60,000 crore), including an agreement for the game-changer S-400 Air Defence System, for replace its aging helicopter fleet with Kamov choppers and building new advanced frigates.

The S-400 is a new generation anti-aircraft system, which can be equipped with very long-range missiles (up to 400km), long-range (250km) and medium-range (120km).

The S-400 Triumf is capable of countering all air attack weapons, including tactical and strategic aircraft, ballistic missiles and hypersonic targets such as the US F-35 fighter jet.

India is interested in getting five systems of the most modern air defence system, capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence.

S-400 can engage up to 36 targets simultaneously with as many as 72 missiles at altitudes of five meters to 30 km.

India is expected to get five such systems to deploy along its borders with Pakistan and China.

The system is currently deployed in Syria, where Russia is targeting the Islamic State.

China inked a deal with Russia in November 2014 for the supply of six S-400 systems.

Defence deals signed between India, Russia

Ka-226T helicopters -- Kamov 226T choppers will replace India's aging Cheetah and Chetak choppers. Kamov is a light multipurpose helicopter designed for work in difficult conditions like high mountains, hot climate and marine areas. It allows for reconnaissance, targeting and monitoring of transportation.

Frigates -- An inter-governmental agreement for four frigates through partnership between Russian and Indian shipyards were also signed last year, when President Vladimir Outin visited India.

While two frigates will come from Russia, two others will be constructed at an Indian shipyard with Russian cooperation.