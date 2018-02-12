Russian plane crash: PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a Russian passenger plane crash outside Moscow.

"Deepest condolences on the tragic loss of life in today's air crash in Moscow. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims," he said in his message.

A Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed near Moscow on Sunday minutes after taking off, killing everyone on board in one of the country's worst ever aviation disasters.

Investigators said the Antonov An-148 plane crashed in the Ramensky district on the outskirts of Moscow at 2:48 pm (local time) after taking off from the capital's Domodedovo airport.

"Sixty-five passengers and six crew members were on board, and all of them died," Russia's office of transport investigations said in a statement, AFP reported.

The flight was operated by the domestic Saratov Airlines and was headed for Orsk, a city in the Ural mountains.

President Vladimir Putin offered "his profound condolences to those who lost their relatives in the crash," his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The crash site was enveloped in heavy snow, making it difficult to access, with emergency workers forced to park their vehicles and access the wreckage by foot.

Russia has experienced record snowfall in recent weeks and investigators said they would not rule out poor weather as a possible cause of the disaster.

A regional official said the aircraft's black box had been retrieved.

The Russian-made plane was reportedly seven years old and bought by Saratov Airlines from another Russian airline a year ago.

(With AFP inputs)