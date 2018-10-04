हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives on 2-day visit to India, meets PM Modi; S-400 missile deal in focus

The Russian President will hold the annual bilateral summit starting on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives on 2-day visit to India, meets PM Modi; S-400 missile deal in focus
Twitter/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a two-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at the latter's official residence - 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation and was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Delhi airport.

On Putin's arrival, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Welcome to India, President Putin. Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship. @KremlinRussia_E"

The Russian President will hold the annual bilateral summit starting on Friday. He is expected to discuss the S-400 air defence missile deal with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi, in another tweet, said he looks forward to the talks between the two nations. He also added that the talks 'will undoubtedly strengthen the friendship'.

The 19th India-Russia summit will conclude with the key signing of agreements, including the multi-billion-dollar S-400 'Triumf' surface-to-air missile system. Putin will stay in India on October 4 and October 5.

Moscow has been negotiating to sell the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missiles to India for months. 

The signing of the deal for Moscow's most advanced air defence system will be overseen by Russian president Putin.

Tags:
Narendra ModiVladimir PutinRussia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close