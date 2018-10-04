हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in Delhi on Thursday; India-Russia to sign S-400 air Defence system deal

The 19th India-Russia summit is scheduled to begin on Friday and will conclude with the key signing of agreements, including the multi-billion-dollar S-400 'Triumf' surface-to-air missile system.

Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in Delhi on Thursday; India-Russia to sign S-400 air Defence system deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in the capital on Thursday on a two-day visit to take part in the annual bilateral summit that is held alternately between India and Russia.

The 19th India-Russia summit is scheduled to begin on Friday and will conclude with the key signing of agreements, including the multi-billion-dollar S-400 'Triumf' surface-to-air missile system. Putin will stay in India on October 4 and October 5.

Putin will arrive at the national capital at around 6:30 pm and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in an hour, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed.

On October 05, the Russian President will hold delegation level talks with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House at around 11:30 am. The two are slated to discuss a number of key regional and global topics, including the US sanctions on Iranian oil.

Following an exchange of agreements and press statements, Putin will arrive at the ITC Maurya Hotel, where the India-Russia Business Summit is scheduled to take place at around 3:30 pm. He is also scheduled to interact with a group of talented children.

Putin will then meet his Indian counterpart -- President Ram Nath Kovind, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Russian President will emplane for his return to Russia at around 6:00 pm.

A number of crucial energy deals are slated to be signed by the two countries during the bilateral summit. India`s state-owned ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) may sign a pact with Gazprom, as reported by news agency ANI. OVL already has stakes in three operational projects in Russia.

Also, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov had earlier confirmed that a contract for the supply of five regiments of Russia`s S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems to India worth USD 5 billion will be signed during the Russian President`s visit. The last India-Russia bilateral summit was held in Russia on June 1, 2017.

India and Russia propose to sign more than 20 documents, including mega defence and energy deals, at the end of the summit.

Tags:
Vladimir PutinRussia India dealS-400 Triumf missile system

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close