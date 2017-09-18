close
Ryan International School reopens today; Evidence tampering possible, fears Pradyuman's father

As Ryan International School reopened its gates on Monday, Varun Chandra Thakur, the father of a seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, who was found dead inside the toilet of the premises, expressed disappointment, fearing the evidence might end up being tampered.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 07:48
Ryan International School reopens today; Evidence tampering possible, fears Pradyuman&#039;s father

New Delhi: As Ryan International School reopened its gates on Monday, Varun Chandra Thakur, the father of a seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, who was found dead inside the toilet of the premises, expressed disappointment, fearing the evidence might end up being tampered.

Talking to ANI, Thakur said,"Reopening of school without addressing security lapses poses threat to other children as well."

He further stated he doesn't want the school to reopen as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry hasn't started yet.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the investigation of the brutal killing is being handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Pradhuman's father on Sunday expressed the concern that the reopening of the school will erase all the evidence related to the case. This will also have direct consequences on the CBI's investigation," Thakur's lawyer Susheel Tekriwala told IANS.

"Due to this the school should remain close till the investigations are not completed," Tekriwala added.

On September 8, Pradhyuman Thakur was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of the Ryan International school in the Bhondsi on the Sohna road. A bus driver, Ashok Kumar has been arrested in connection with the case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) also constituted to look into the murder case, had pointed out serious security lapses in the school. The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilets for staff members like drivers and conductors while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court will today hear the petition ofNorthern Zone head of Ryan International Group Francis Thomas seeking transfer of case. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Ryan International School, Pradyuman Thakur, Varun Thakur, Gurugram, CBI, Manohar Lal Khattar

