Ryan International School student's 'murder': Gurugram Police detain three for questioning

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Friday detained three persons for questioning in connection with the alleged murder of a class II student of the Ryan International School whose body was found last week.

According to ANI, the bus conductor, driver and a member of the school's staff have been detained by the Gurugram Police in this connection.

The Gurugram Police is believed to be very close to nabbing the real culprits and cracking the case.

The body of Pradhuman Thakur, a class II student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram, was recovered from the toilet of the school premises on Friday.

The school authorities found the child's throat slit and a blood-stained knife was spotted next to his body.

As the news spread, hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the management and vandalised the school's property.

Hundreds of worried parents staged protest outside the Gurugram Police Commissioner's office demanding justice for the boy's family and immediate arrest of those responsible for his death.

Talking to PTI, Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, had earlier said,"The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed the police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors."

A police team, including forensic experts, is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot, he said.

"We are investigating the case from all angles ... of homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises," the officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Varun Thakur, deceased's father, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, had accused the school administration of negligence and called his child's death a 'murder'.

Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son's death initially. "I dropped him today at around 7:30 am. He was happy. They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to the hospital at the time," the grieving father informed PTI.

However, Neerja Batra, the caretaker of Ryan International School, said, ''We don't know what exactly happened. As soon as we came to know about the child we rushed him to hospital.''

An FIR against unknown persons was also registered.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took note of the incident and rushed a team to look into the matter.

We have taken it seriously. Our team is already in school to find what happened and to ensure that it never recurs, K Krishan of NCPCR had told reporters.

