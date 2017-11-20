Ryan Murder case: Bus conductor Ashok Kumar, 'falsely implicated' by cops, likely to walk free tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor falsely implicated by Haryana police in the Ryan murder case, could walk free on Tuesday. The Gurugram District Court has reserves order on bail plea of Kumar's plea for 3 pm tomorrow.

“The CBI has not been able to present any evidence against him. Also, DNA has not matched,” said Mohit Verma, Kumar's lawyer.

Kumar was arrested in September in connection with the murder of Pradyuman Thakur, the seven-year-old student of Ryan International School Gurugram who was found with his throat slit near the washroom.

At the time, the state police had claimed to possess clinching evidence to connect the conductor with the crime, despite both his and victim's family expressing doubts over the it.

Later, the case was transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation.

In a shocking move, the agency arrested a 16-year-old Class XI student of the same school for Pradyuman's murder earlier this month.

Giving a clean chit to Kumar, the CBI further said that there's no evidence to show that the conductor is involved in the murder.

The Haryana Police later admitted to committing a mistake while accusing Ashok of the murder. The team, which arrested the conductor and declared him a paedophile, confessed that they did not view the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage carefully.