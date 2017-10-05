Ryan murder case: CBSE files affidavit before Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court in connection with the murder case of a seven-year-old student in Gurugram`s Ryan International School.

The CBSE, in its affidavit, has stated that the school didn't have sufficient CCTVs.

And few amongst the one available were not working. The board also said that there are no separate toilets for staff in the school.

Apart from this, the CBSE further revealed that a few electric panels in the school were open, which could have posed serious threat to the lives of children. Earlier on September 16, the CBSE had served a show cause notice to Ryan International, seeking an explanation why the school`s affiliation should not be revoked.

Flagging several violations of the board`s safety guidelines by the school, the CBSE said the murder could have been averted had the school authorities discharged their duty and responsibility with care and sincerity.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, with his throat slit on September 8.