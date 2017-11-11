Ryan murder case: Class XI student accused of killing Pradyuman sent to observation home

FARIDABAD: The teenager who was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the murder of Ryan International School student Pradyuman has been sent to Faridabad observation home. He will be kept there till November 22, which is also the next date of hearing in the case.

The Class 11 student had apparently come under the scanner of the agency within six days of its taking over the case. The agency in an intimation to a court in Gurugram on September 29 had said that it had carried out searches at the residence of the father of the suspect the previous day and sought permission to retain articles seized by it which was granted by the court.

Pradhuman, the Class 2 student, was found with his throat slit on September 8 morning near the toilet of Ryan International School within an hour of his father leaving him at the school.

The agency is also reportedly looking at the involvement of more people in the case. However, it has not questioned or detained anyone in this regard so far.

The CBI on Friday questioned the teenager for nearly seven hours on various aspects of the case. He was reportedly asked how he got the idea to kill someone to get examination and parents teacher meeting delayed, what he did after the crime, whom he spoke to and whether he confide in others.

The CBI is trying to investigate all possible reasons which might have triggered the murder.

The Class XI student's arrest was made by the CBI rejecting Gurgaon police's theory that the killing was the handiwork of school bus conductor Ashok Kumar.

As per CBI's theory, the Class 11 student allegedly slit Pradhuman's throat to get the school to declare a holiday in order to defer a scheduled parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and an examination.