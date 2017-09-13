Ryan school murder: Accused conductor takes potency test, police to file chargesheet soon

New Delhi: Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor and prime accused in the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur at Ryan International School – Gurugram, took a potency test on Tuesday. The police aim to file murder chargesheet by September 16.

The Bombay High Court also gave interim protection to owners of Ryan International School Augustine Pinto (73), and his wife Grace Pinto (62) till today.

The police sent Kumar to judicial custody till September 18 on Tuesday.

Pradyuman's post-mortem report stated that the victim was not subjected to any sexual assault by the accused. It, however, confirmed that one of the victim's nerves was slit by a knife during the attack, due to which he couldn't shout.

Meanwhile, both the victim's and accused family claimed that there is a bigger conspiracy behind the murder.

Two Ryan Class II students claimed to witness the accused conductor 'masturbating' in the toilet, where the student was found dead with throats and ears slit.