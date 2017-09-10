close
Ryan student death: Devastated father could not light the funeral pyre; family doubts police probe

The devastated father of class II student, who was killed inside the Ryan International School, could not muster the courage to light the funeral pyre of his son at the crematorium near Maruti Kunj on Saturday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 09:27
Ryan student death: Devastated father could not light the funeral pyre; family doubts police probe
Representational Image

New Delhi: The devastated father of class II student, who was killed inside the Ryan International School, could not muster the courage to light the funeral pyre of his son at the crematorium near Maruti Kunj on Saturday. 

According to the reports of leading daily The Indian Express, the inconsolable father of seven-year-old boy could not control his tears during the last rites due to which his brother, who had arrived from Jamshedpur had to come forward and lit the funeral pyre, amid heavy security deployment.

A large number of people who were gathered at the crematorium shouted slogans against police and school authorities. They vented out their anger towards police and claimed that they were 'hand-in-glove with the school' and wanted to hush up the matter. Reports in the daily also said that Gurgaon MLA Umesh Aggarwal was also present at the site. 

The principal of the Gurugram-based school was also suspended yesterday. However, family of the deceased has sought a CBI probe into the matter. Talking to media, the mother of the seven-year old student said, "The principal was indifferent when she came to the hospital, we want her in jail. I want to know what exactly happened to my child, I want a CBI probe in this case."

"I want a fair investigation. I doubt that there is only one accused in this case who has been arrested by the police. I don't want to give any political colour to my child's murder," child's father urged. 

Meanwhile, a Gurugram Court on Saturday sent the accused involved in the murder to three-day police remand. The accused was nabbed after the body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit, on Friday.

