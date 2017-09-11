Ryan student murder case LIVE updates: Top school officials arrested, SHO suspended; father moves SC

New Delhi: Amid raging protests over the gruesome killing of a seven-year-old child in the Ryan International School, Arun, SHO Sadar Police Station, Sohna Road has been suspended with immediate effect last night, reported news agency ANI. The class II student with his throat slit was found dead inside the toilet of Ryan International School at Bhondsi in Gurugram on September 08.

SHO Sadar Police Station, Sohna Road suspended with immediate effect last night. Speedy investigation underway: Gurugram Police Commissioner — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2017

The seven-year-old child was allegedly killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested soon after the incident came to light.

Here are the LIVE updates:

- Additional security deployed across all campuses of the school, to tackle protests.

Police deployment at Gurugram's #RyanInternationalSchool amid raging protests, all campuses of the school in the city closed till tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mTwAjSdymu — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2017

Child's father moved Supreme Court on Monday seeking CBI probe into the horrific crime.

There were security lapses, one of the reasons for Pradyuman's death says his father as he leaves for Supreme Court #RyanInternationalSchool pic.twitter.com/wBjtseoSXY — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2017

-Ryan International Group's northern zone head Francis Thomas and branch (Bhondsi) coordinator arrested.

-The principal and a few teachers of Ryan International School have been arrested. As per the reports, the police are interrogating other teachers too.

- The state government issued an order stating that all campuses of the aforementioned school will be closed till tomorrow (Tuesday).

#Haryana: All campuses of #RyanInternationalSchool in Gurugram to remain closed today & tomorrow amid protests,as per state Government order — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2017

- The school management informed parents that the classes will be suspended for another two days "to express solidarity with the parents and family of the child."

- The notification issued to guardians said that classes 6 to 12, will reopen on Wednesday for examinations but the junior and nursery school sections will remain closed until further notice.

What has happened so far?

A class II student was found dead on Friday (September 08) by a school staffer in the washroom on the school campus in Bhondsi area near Gurugram city with a slit throat. The boy's family resides in Maruti Kunj Society in the same area. Soon after the incident took place, the police arrested Ashok Kumar, conductor of a school bus, for the killing but many believe he was made a scapegoat. The man's family too claimed he was falsely implicated since he was poor.

Earlier on Sunday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) averred that the school did not have any separate toilets for staff like drivers and conductors while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.

The report by the investigative team also highlighted that the CCTV cameras of the school weren't working properly and were not installed everywhere. Also, the fire extinguishers were expired.

It was also revealed that the school establishment had broken boundary walls.

The parents of seven-year-old yesterday urged the Haryana government to have the CBI investigate the brutal killing even as state Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said strict action would be taken against the school management and that police probe would be satisfactory.The child's parents said there could be a deeper conspiracy behind the murder.