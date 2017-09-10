close
Ryan student death: My brother was pressurised to give wrong statements, claims accused's sister

The sister of 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok, who allegedly killed class II student inside Ryan International School, on Sunday claimed that her brother has been beaten up and was pressurised to give wrong statements. She even accused the principal of Ryan International of bribing the police. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 11:27
New Delhi: The sister of 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok, who allegedly killed class II student inside Ryan International School, on Sunday claimed that her brother has been beaten up and was pressurised to give wrong statements. She even accused the principal of Ryan International of bribing the police. 

Meanwhile, talking to news agency ANI, the father of accused conductor, said that his son is innocent and is just being framed. All this has happened because of the school. 

Earlier on Saturday, the acting principal of the school was suspended and the district administration ordered a probe by a panel that will give its report by Monday.

The administration also ordered a security audit of all schools in Gurugram while police said they will file a detailed chargesheet in the case that has evoked nationwide concern. 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar warned of stern action against the school authorities for any lapses. However, Khattar ruled out a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying, "There is no question of CBI probe in this matter as Haryana Police have successfully nabbed the perpetrator and he has accepted him crime."

The CBSE has also formed a panel to inquire the case. Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar termed the murder an "unfortunate incident" and hoped that justice will be served. 

TAGS

Ryan Student deathRyan International SchoolGurugramGurgaonManohar Lal KhattarPradyuman Thakur

