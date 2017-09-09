close
Ryan student death: School authority denies negligence, assures co-operation in investigation

 Expressing grief over the murder case of a Class 2 student, who was found dead inside the school premises on Friday, the Ryan International School has assured full co-operation in the investigation. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 06:59
Ryan student death: School authority denies negligence, assures co-operation in investigation
Representational Image

New Delhi:  Expressing grief over the murder case of a Class 2 student, who was found dead inside the school premises on Friday, the Ryan International School has assured full co-operation in the police investigation. 

The school authority released a statement which stated,"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at our school today, involving a class II student. He had suffered critical injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital by the school head-Neerja Batra. Despite all attempts, unfortunately, his life could not be saved due to his injuries".

"The police are investigating this matter and we have assured our full support and co-operation towards the investigation of the same. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be dealt with appropriate action. Our hearts and prayers are with the family," the statement further added.

Hours after the incident, the Gurugram Police confirmed that the accused bus conductor who was arrested in the murder case of Ryan International School student tried to sexually assault the lad before killing him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh told that accused Ashok a resident village Ghamroj in Haryana killed the boy when he tried to raise an alarm.

"The accused is a bus conductor and was arrested. He attempted to sexually assault the boy, when boy raised an alarm he killed the boy. During the preliminary investigation, the accused tried to sexually assault the child," the DCP told the media.

Earlier on Friday, the Gurugram Police detained at least three suspects after the student was found dead in the washroom of Ryan International School,Gurugram. 

The detained suspects included a bus conductor, a driver and a school staff member. However, the authorities of the school denied negligence.

Speaking to the media, school caretaker Neerja Batra said the kid was alive when they saw him lying in the pool of blood."The child was looking serious. We didn't lose a minute. The kid was alive when we saw him lying in the pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately. Police are here to investigate the matter and after investigation one can say from where the knife came inside the school premises," she added.

Also, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) K. Krishan said that the matter has been taken very seriously.

"We are taking the matter very seriously. A Team is already there in the school to find what happened and ensure it never recurs," he said.

Earlier, the father of the victim had said that it was a "clear case of murder".

"It was a normal day. I left my child in the school and then went back to home. After I reached home, I got a call from the school saying that he is in hospital and he is bleeding and that he was found lying down on the floor of the washroom. After this, I rushed to the hospital and by the time I reached, my child was no more. It is a clear case of murder, don't know what happened but I am sure its murder," said the father.

The body of the class II student with his throat slit was found inside the toilet of the school located at Bhondsi in Gurugram yesterday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Ryan International SchoolGurugramClass 2 studentNeerja Batra

