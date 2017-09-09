Ryan student death: School principal suspended, parents' protest continues

Gurugram: The principal of Ryan International School has been suspended on Saturday, a day after class II student was brutally killed inside the toilet of school premises.

Talking to news agency ANI, the lawyer of the victim said that action will also be taken against the school management.

Action against school management is sure, the Principal has been suspended: Lawyer of the victim of #RyanInternationalSchool pic.twitter.com/fzdnjoRI1V — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017

Earlier in the day, people gathered outside the Ryan International School and protested against the death of the seven-year-old child. Talking to ANI, the parents of a class II student had questioned the school administration and said that they could not even ensure basic safety for their son.

"We have not received any concrete reply from the administration as of now. I have not received any information. However, it is known that a accused has been caught. School administration has so far not replied as to why this incident happened in their school. We leave our children in school having a trust on school management. They are not reacting in a responsible manner. School administration has not talked to us personally regarding this incident. We have only met the teachers who told us that they found my son's body in pool of blood outside the toilet," father of the victim told ANI.

According to the reports, the apex body for child rightsNational Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), had recommended that a case of negligence be registered against the management of the school.

The body of the class II student, with his throat slit, was found inside the toilet of the school located at Bhondsi in Gurugram on Friday. Hours after the incident, the Gurugram Police confirmed that the accused bus conductor, who was arrested also tried to sexually assault the child before killing him.