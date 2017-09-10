Ryan student death: Strict action will be taken against guilty within a week, assures Haryana Education Minister

New Delhi: Addressing a press conference over the brutal murder of a seven-year-old student in Ryan International School, Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Sunday said that stern action will be taken against school management under section 75 Juvenile Act. The minister also assured that the accused will be presented before the court within a week.

"If the parents would not be satisfied with the police investigations, then Haryana govt will order CBI probe (Agar mata-pita jaanch se santusth nahi honge toh kisi bhi agency se Haryana sarkaar jaanch karane ko tayar hai), the education minister said.

Sharma said that the government has decided to shut down the liquor shop outside the Ryan International School. Talking to reporters, the Haryana Education Minister also informed that the future of 1200 students cannot be put at stake so the government will not de-recognise Ryan International School.

Meanwhile, the demonstrations outside Ryan International school took a violent turn today as protesters set the liquor shop on fire. To bring the situation under control, the police resorted to lathi-charge.