Ryan student murder: Accused bus conductor sent to 3-day police custody

Gurugram: The Ryan International School bus conductor, who is accused of killing a class 2 students at the school washroom, was on Saturday sent to a three-day police custody.

Gurugram police announced this while adressing a press conference in connection with the student's murder.

On Friday morning, a class 2 student's body was found lying in a pool of blood. On the same day, the city police arrested the school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, for killing the 7-year-old student of the Gurgaon-based school.

Kumar reportedly attempted to sexually abuse the 7-year-old school student before killing him, Gurugram Police officials told media.

Earlier in the day, people gathered outside the Ryan International School and protested against the death of the seven-year-old child.

An angry mob broke the lock of the school's main gate. Protests were also held outside a hospital on the Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) road where the child's body was lying after the autopsy on Friday.

Police sources said the parents of the boy refused to accept the body and said the cremation would only be held after the culprits were caught.