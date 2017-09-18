close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ryan student murder case: I saw Pradyuman's blood-stained bag, bottle, says traumatised classmate

"More than myself, I fear for my younger brother; he goes to the washroom alone."

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 10:38
Ryan student murder case: I saw Pradyuman&#039;s blood-stained bag, bottle, says traumatised classmate
File photo

New Delhi: Fear was palpable among some of the students at Ryan International School, as the premises opened on Monday, ten days after the brutal murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur. 

Talking to Zee News, one of the traumatised classmates of Pradyuman Thakur narrated the horrific incident that took place on September 08 and said,"I am very scared. I saw Pradyuman's bag, bottle in blood."

Expressing concern for her younger brother, one of the students said,"More than myself, I fear for my younger brother; he goes to the washroom alone."

Meanwhile, an eighth standard student, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that he did not want to come back to school after hearing of the murder, but the government has promised to provide protection so he decided to attend his classes. 

Reportedly parents were also reluctant to leave their children alone at the school. One of the parents said that she especially came to ensure the security status of the school before leaving her child.

Some parents also suggested that strict security measures must be taken by the school authorities so that such incident is not repeated.

"Background check of staff should be done thoroughly and only educated people should be recruited in schools," one of the parents told the news agency. 

On the other hand, Pradyuman's father, Varun Thakur was disappointed with the school's decision to reopen its gates from today, as he feared that the evidence might be tampered with. 

Talking to ANI, Thakur said,"Reopening of school without addressing security lapses poses threat to other children as well."

He further stated he doesn't want the school to reopen as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry hasn't started yet.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the investigation of the brutal killing is being handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On September 8, Pradhyuman Thakur was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of the Ryan International school in the Bhondsi on the Sohna road. A bus driver, Ashok Kumar has been arrested in connection with the case. 

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Ryan International SchoolGurugramPradyuman ThakurVarun Thakur

From Zee News

18 AIADMK MLAs loyal to Dhinakaran disqualified by Tamil Nadu Speaker
Tamil NaduChennai

18 AIADMK MLAs loyal to Dhinakaran disqualified by Tamil Na...

Marshal Arjan Singh, hero of 1965 war, laid to rest with full state honours
India

Marshal Arjan Singh, hero of 1965 war, laid to rest with f...

Drought-hit farmers&#039; birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi - &#039;400 cheques of 68 paise&#039;
Andhra Pradesh

Drought-hit farmers' birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi...

Maneka, Javadekar, CBSE officials to hold meet on safety protocol in schools
India

Maneka, Javadekar, CBSE officials to hold meet on safety pr...

Delhi&#039;s first ever &#039;Big Butterfly Count&#039;: Enthusiasts cover the city in search of different species
Environment

Delhi's first ever 'Big Butterfly Count': En...

Snapchat blocks Al Jazeera in Saudi Arabia
Technology

Snapchat blocks Al Jazeera in Saudi Arabia

World

Knife-wielding US student shot dead

World

Two dead, three missing as typhoon rips through Japan

Japan PM Shinzo Abe calls for enforcement of sanctions against North Korea: Reports
World

Japan PM Shinzo Abe calls for enforcement of sanctions agai...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Rohingya row: Crucial litmus test for Assam

Schooling India for success: DNA examines Ministry of Human Resource Development

DNA Edit | Petrol bomb: Union Minister KJ Alphons’ statement is economically shortsighted

Telcos, e-tailers up against the privacy judgement wall

The BRICS declaration on terrorism is only an eyewash