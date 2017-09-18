Ryan student murder case: I saw Pradyuman's blood-stained bag, bottle, says traumatised classmate

New Delhi: Fear was palpable among some of the students at Ryan International School, as the premises opened on Monday, ten days after the brutal murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

Talking to Zee News, one of the traumatised classmates of Pradyuman Thakur narrated the horrific incident that took place on September 08 and said,"I am very scared. I saw Pradyuman's bag, bottle in blood."

Expressing concern for her younger brother, one of the students said,"More than myself, I fear for my younger brother; he goes to the washroom alone."

Meanwhile, an eighth standard student, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that he did not want to come back to school after hearing of the murder, but the government has promised to provide protection so he decided to attend his classes.

Reportedly parents were also reluctant to leave their children alone at the school. One of the parents said that she especially came to ensure the security status of the school before leaving her child.

Some parents also suggested that strict security measures must be taken by the school authorities so that such incident is not repeated.

"Background check of staff should be done thoroughly and only educated people should be recruited in schools," one of the parents told the news agency.

On the other hand, Pradyuman's father, Varun Thakur was disappointed with the school's decision to reopen its gates from today, as he feared that the evidence might be tampered with.

Talking to ANI, Thakur said,"Reopening of school without addressing security lapses poses threat to other children as well."

He further stated he doesn't want the school to reopen as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry hasn't started yet.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that the investigation of the brutal killing is being handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On September 8, Pradhyuman Thakur was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of the Ryan International school in the Bhondsi on the Sohna road. A bus driver, Ashok Kumar has been arrested in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies)