'Sab golmaal hai', tweets Congress; blames PM Modi for 'snooping' on Alok Verma

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala Thursday alluded to this classic dialogue of cult Bollywood movie Gol Maal while referring to the recent developments in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“CBI director is illegally removed at 2 AM. Today, 4 IB operatives caught snooping outside his house. This is straight out of a page turning thriller where crime meets political intrigue.... गोल-माल है भाई, सब गोल-माल है ( “Golmaal hai bhai, sab golmaal hai) !!!” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, four persons were caught outside CBI Director Alok Verma's home. Congress alleged that the men are all members of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

In another tweet, the veteran Congress leader writes, “After making CBI as ‘Central Burial of Investigation’, Modi Govt now stoops to a ‘new low’ - Snooping on ‘forcibly removed’ CBI Director through IB. Let everyone be forewarned - IB is heading the CBI way!”

After making CBI as ‘Central Burial of Investigation’, Modi Govt now stoops to a ‘new low’ - Snooping on ‘forcibly removed’ CBI Director through IB. Let everyone be forewarned -

In a fast-paced development between Tuesday and Wednesday, Director Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana - the two feuding CBI bosses - were sent on leave based on the Central Vigilance Commission's recommendations. M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim chief. A group of 13 officers working closely with the top three CBI bosses have also been transferred.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBI row, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Verma was removed because the agency was raising questions over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

“The CBI director was removed last night because the agency was raising questions over Rafale,” Gandhi alleged in his Jhalawar rally, adding Verma had asked for documents of the fighter jet deal.

At a press conference in Delhi, Jaitley, however, dismissed the allegations as "rubbish". Calling it an "extraordinary situation", the Finance Minister announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

