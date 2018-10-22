हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala row: Protesters suspect woman in disguise has sneaked in, form human chain

Despite a Supreme Court order, no woman has been allowed to enter the inner sanctum of Sabarimala Temple by protesters.

PTI Photo

Protesters on Monday evening formed a human chain around the inner sanctum of Sabarimala Temple after suspicion that a woman, disguised as a man, has managed to sneak in.

Although a Supreme Court order permitted women of all ages to enter the inner sanctum of the ancient shrine, protesters have been saying that it is a violation of traditions and their beliefs. Ugly scenes of protests have been witnessed in the last few days with women devotees being forced to turn back despite a strong police presence here for their safety.

The temple was opened last week for monthly rituals and it was expected that for the first time ever, women would be able to offer prayers in the inner sanctum. That has not yet happened with protesters - both men and women - determined to keep women of menstruating age out. Women between ages 10 and 50 have so far been kept out because they are of menstruating age which makes them 'impure'. This despite a Supreme Court order which said no discrimination can be made as far as the right to offer prayers are concerned.

The Kerala government has been under pressure to file a review petition but has said that it has to abide by the top court's order. Many women, some with their families, have come to offer prayers at the inner sanctum at Sabarimala but none have been successful so far.

