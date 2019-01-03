Sabarimala row live updates: Kerala tense, security increased as threat of protest looms large

A dawn-to-dusk 12-hour hartal called by Hindu outfits began Thursday morning in protest against the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa.

Two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), created history be stepping into the hallowed precincts guarded by police three months after the Supreme Court's historic judgement lifting the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, its "eternally celibate" deity.

The BJP is supporting the shutdown while the Congress-led UDF is observing a "black day" on Thursday. The security has been tightened in view of the hartal called by several organisations. Meanwhile, state DGP Loknath Behara has warned of strict action against those indulging in violence during the hartal.

As the news of the women entering the shrine spread like wildfire from the hill shrine, protests erupted at several places, with Hindu right-wing activists blocking highways and forcing the closure of shops and markets.

BJP and CPI(M) workers clashed in front of the Secretariat for over five hours Wednesday as police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them. A 55-year-old man, who was seriously injured in stone throwing at Pandalam, died late Wednesday night.

Here are the live updates:

# Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stopped its bus operations to Kerala for the day in view of the hartal called by various organisations.

# The security has been tightened in view of the hartal called by several organisations. Meanwhile, state DGP Loknath Behara has warned of strict action against those indulging in violence during the hartal.

Kerala: Security deployed in Pathanamthitta in the view of hartal called by various organisations over #SabarimalaTemple women entry pic.twitter.com/Hse169zZLs — ANI (@ANI) 3 January 2019

# Various universities, including Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Calicut, and Kannur have postponed their examinations scheduled for Thursday.

# Merchants' organisations have said they would not cooperate with the hartal and keep shops and business establishments open.

# A 55-year-old Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker, who was seriously injured in stone throwing, during a clash between CPIM and BJP workers, at Pandalam, died late Wednesday night. A police investigation is currently underway.

# The BJP is supporting the shutdown while the Congress-led UDF is observing a "black day" on Thursday.

Kerala: United Democratic Front to observe 'black day' in the state in connection with Sabarimala Temple women entry issue; Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/YOfcRVKNge — ANI (@ANI) 3 January 2019

# Auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers were plying at the railway station in the state capital and various other places. But in Kozhikode, protesters blocked vehicles and burnt tyres in the morning.

# The hartal, which began at 6 am, has been called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of various pro-Hindutva groups, spearheading protests against the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict, and Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP).

# Two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), created history be stepping into the hallowed precincts guarded by police three months after the Supreme Court's historic judgement lifting the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, its "eternally celibate" deity. As the news spread like wildfire from the hill shrine, protests erupted at several places, with Hindu right-wing activists blocking highways and forcing the closure of shops and markets.