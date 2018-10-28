हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala row: Mayawati slams Amit Shah's 'impractical verdict by SC' remark, urges court to take cognisance

BSP president Mayawati on Sunday condemned BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks on the Sabarimala verdict, saying the court should take cognisance of the "irresponsible and provocative statement".

File Image (Courtesy: PTI)

BSP president Mayawati on Sunday condemned BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks on the Sabarimala verdict, saying the court should take cognisance of the "irresponsible and provocative statement".

Amit Shah on Saturday had listed the court verdicts which have not been implemented and added that "impractical" directions should not be given by courts.

Mayawati said that, "the statement of the ruling party president is condemnable and irresponsible. Court should take cognisance. It shows the democracy of the country is in danger. Autonomous institutions such as CBI, CVC, ED and RBI are facing crisis due to wrong perspective of the government and ego." 

In a statement here, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said that Shah's remarks showed "the democracy of the country is in danger".

Amit Shah's statement came after thousand of BJP and RSS workers were arrested for protesting in Kerala on the Sabarimala Temple issue. 

"On this serious matter of Sabarimala temple, BJP leader's speech is provocative and an attempt to take political mileage in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan polls," Mayawati said, terming it "unconstitutional and unparliamentary".

"If the BJP is not satisfied with the SC decision allowing women's entry into the temple, they should approach the court and not create chaos on roads or threaten to dismiss elected government," Mayawati said. 

Mayawati is not the first one to react on Amit Shah's statement. On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacted to Shah's comment over protestor's arrests. Vijayan said that Shah's comment are against the constitution and law of the land.

In the gathering at Kannur, Shah said, "today in Kerala, there is a struggle going on between religious beliefs and the state government's cruelty. More than 2,000 activists and workers from BJP, RSS and other organisations have been arrested. Left government be warned, BJP is standing like a rock with devotees."

Shah also warned Vijayan to stop the politics over Sabarimala arrests else his (Vijayan's)  government won't last long. Shah added that the BJP workers would give befitting replies if the schemes don't stop.

Vijayan responded that Amit Shah's statement is a clear intention that BJP's agenda is to not guarantee fundamental rights, comparing it to the agenda of the RSS and Sangh parivar.

Vijayan added his government came to power with people's mandate and not at the mercy of BJP, news agency ANI reported. "Amit Shah who threatened to topple our government should remember that this government came to power, not at the mercy of BJP, but the people’s mandate," Vijayan said. 

"His (Amit Shah) message is to sabotage the people’s mandate," Kerala chief minister added.

On September 28, the Supreme Court paved the way for the entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said that banning the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

(With PTI inputs)

Sabarimala templeAmit ShahMayawatiPinarayi VijayanKerala

