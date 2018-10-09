Sabarimala row: SC turns down urgent review petition on verdict of allowing women to enter temple

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday turned down the urgent plea seeking a review of Sabarimala verdict of allowing women to enter the temple.

A three-judge bench, comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said that 'review petitions to come up for hearing in due course.'

The SC had considered the submission of Shylaja Vijayan, president, National Ayyappa Devotees Association through Mathews J Nedumpara, which contended that the five-judge Constitution bench verdict lifting the ban was "absolutely untenable and irrational". The petition has claimed that those who filed the previous plea are not Ayyappan followers.

Meanwhile, Lord Ayyappa devotees organise 'Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra' to Raj Bhavan in protest against Supreme Court verdict over women's entry in Kerala's the Sabarimala Temple.

Trivandrum: Lord Ayyappa devotees organise 'Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra' to Raj Bhavan in protest against Supreme Court verdict over women's entry in Kerala's #SabarimalaTemple. pic.twitter.com/zsZ9gIMSC4 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2018

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

