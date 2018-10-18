Sabarimala Temple opens for 2nd day, tensions remain, buses cancelled

Parts of Kerala resumed their tense state of affairs on Thursday morning, as the Sabarimala Temple opened for the day. Security arrangements in the surrounding areas have been tightened in the face of a strike called by the Sabarimala Samrakshana Samiti against the entry of women into the temple. The state transport corporation has suspended all services in the area.

The Sabarimala shrine opened on Thursday morning after a day of ugliness outside its walls. The pilgrimage had opened on Wednesday, with numerous protests on the route to the temple against woman pilgrims who were attempting to catch their first darshan of Ayyappa.

A number of incidents of violence had been reported through the day, with female pilgrims and journalists, harassed, heckled and assaulted by angry protestors. Some also pelted stones at cars that were carrying women in the direction of the temple.

Police responded by lathi-charging the protestors and arresting at least 21 people. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC has been enforced in four areas around Sabarimala - Nilakkal, Pampa, Elavunkal and Sannidhanam.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended all services in the affected areas. On Wednesday, a KSRTC bus had been attacked and damaged by protestors.

The protests and violence on the route to Sabarimala may be seen as the outpouring of anger over a perceived sense of aggravation over what is being portrayed in the Hindu right as an interference in culture and customs by the powers structures in New Delhi.

The controversy revolves over whether women have a legal right to visit the Sabarimala shrine, which has traditionally barred women of menstruating age from the temple. The Supreme Court had on September 28 ruled that women did have a right to visit the temple.

Kerala's ruling Left government had announced that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court order, and that it would implement the court's ruling. This has seen both the Congress and the BJP rile up in opposition.