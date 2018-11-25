JeM terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed on Sunday in an exchange of fire with the security forces in Khrew of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorist was affiliated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

The terrorist has been identified as Waseem. Jammu and Kashmir Police have, meanwhile, registered a case.

"The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist who was killed in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama's Khrew is a Pakistani codenamed as Waseem. Police have registered a case and the area is being searched: J&K Police