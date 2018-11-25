हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

JeM terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The terrorist was affiliated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

JeM terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama
Representational image

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed on Sunday in an exchange of fire with the security forces in Khrew of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorist was affiliated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). 

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

The terrorist has been identified as Waseem. Jammu and Kashmir Police have, meanwhile, registered a case.

"The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist who was killed in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama's Khrew is a Pakistani codenamed as Waseem. Police have registered a case and the area is being searched: J&K Police

Jammu and KashmirPulwamaJaish-e-Mohammed

