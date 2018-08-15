In I-Day message, Sachin Tendulkar asks nation not to take freedom for granted

New Delhi: Former cricketer-turned-politician Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday took to Twitter on the occasion of Independence Day to deliver a message that "everything in life is hard-earned" and "one should not take freedom for granted".

Taking an inspiring stand, Sachin tweeted, "Everything in life is hard-earned. Just like our independence. Among countless other things, there would have been no ‘Team India’ if not for the sacrifice of our brave freedom fighters. Let us not take that freedom for granted. #HappyIndependenceDay"

India woke up on its 72nd Independence Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving an inspiring speech from the ramparts of Delhi' Red Fort. The PM started his speech with how his government had been working for the upliftment of Dalits and backward sections. PM Modi also announced several new schemes and promised several first missions for the country. He said his government had the courage to take "bold decisions", like MSP for farmers and GST, putting India on a new trajectory, unlike the previous regime that he alleged had suffered from indecisiveness.

In his fifth and last Independence Day ahead of the next Lok Sabha election, the PM said institutions and economic scientists across the world used to refer India as a "risky economy but today the same institutions and the same individuals are saying with confidence that reforms have given India a new momentum and strong fundamentals".