BJP lashes out at CP Joshi; asks Rahul Gandhi to expel Congress leader from party

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the latter prompted his party leader CP Joshi to apologise for his controversial remark that 'only Brahmins know and can talk about Hinduism'.

Patra further alleged that leaders of the grand old party discuss things behind closed doors and it gets recorded. When they get exposed, they ask people to apologise.

Lashing out at the Congress chief, the BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi has been caught red-handed and that he should immediately sack Joshi from his party.

"Congress leaders discuss things behind closed doors and it gets recorded. When they get exposed, they ask people to apologise. Rahul Gandhi ji you have been caught red-handed. You should immediately sack CP Joshi, sack him within one hour," Sambit Patra said.

The Gandhi scion, earlier in the day, distanced himself from Joshi's remark in which he attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Uma Bharti, claiming that they are not qualified to speak on Hinduism.

On Thursday, a video of Joshi at an event in Rajasthan's Nathdwara surfaced in which he was heard saying that only pandits and brahmins knew about Hinduism and were learned enough to speak about it.

Slamming Joshi, the Congress chief had said that the former's comment is the opposite of the values of the grand old party. He further said that his party leaders should not give statements which can hurt sentiments of any section.