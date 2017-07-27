close
'Sacred' Rameswaram gave India one of its most famous sons: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Paying tribute to the People`s President, Prime Minister Modi said that Dr. Kalam always reflected the simplicity, depth and calmness of Rameswaram.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 16:31
&#039;Sacred&#039; Rameswaram gave India one of its most famous sons: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Pic Courtesy: PMOIndia

Rameswaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Rameswaram has a vital place in the Indian history and added that this "sacred" land has given India one of its most famous sons Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating Dr. Abdul Kalam Memorial, Prime Minister Modi said it is a "great honor" for him to touch this sacred soil of Rameswaram, a center of deep spiritual knowledge."Rameswaram has a vital place in our history and it is also known as a place so closely associated with Dr Kalam. It is great honor for me to touch this sacred soil of Rameswaram, a center of deep spiritual knowledge. It is this sacred land that gave India one of its most famous sons Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam," Prime Minister Modi said.

Paying tribute to the People`s President, Prime Minister Modi said that Dr. Kalam always reflected the simplicity, depth and calmness of Rameswaram.

Giving a standing ovation to all those laborers who worked with immense dedication in building APJ Abdul Kalam memorial, Prime Minister Modi said, "the memorial for Dr. Kalam showcases his life and times in a remarkable manner." Dr. Kalam inspired the youth of India. 

I can see that today`s youth wants to scale heights of progress and become job creator," he added."We have to bring a transformation in the ports and logistics sectors, which can contribute immensely to India`s growth," he said.

Remembering former Tamil Nadu chief minister J.Jayalalithaa, Prime Minister Modi described her as a leader and her soul will continue to shower blessings."Missing Amma here, can feel the void. Her soul will continue to shower blessings. If Amma was here today, in our midst, she would have been very happy and extended her good wishes. She is a leader we all remember," he added.

Talking about his "Swachh Bharat" flagship programme, Prime Minister Modi said, "I see a very healthy competition among states as far as the Swachh Bharat Mission is concerned." 

The inauguration took place on the occasion of second death anniversary of the former president.

The prime minister also unveiled a statue of Dr. Kalam, offered floral tributes at his memorial and interacted with his family members. He then hoisted the national flag at the memorial designed and built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He also flagged off the `Kalam Sandesh Vahini`, an exhibition bus which would travel across the country before reaching Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 15, the birth anniversary of the former President.

