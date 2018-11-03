हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shiromani Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal protest against 1984 anti-Sikh riots turns violent in Delhi

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was detained following clashes between protestors and cops.

ANI Photo
New Delhi: A protest march taken out by Shiromani Akali Dal members demanding justice for victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots turned violent on Saturday with police even detaining union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The protesters demanded that the victims and their families of 1984 anti-Sikh riots should be given justice and that culprits for the incident three decades ago are punished. "Shiromani Akali Dal has always fought for safeguarding Sikh rights & has raised voice against transgression," the party tweeted through its official handle. "We are fighting for the 1984 victims & we will not stop the struggle till the perpetrators of the 1984 Sikh genocide are brought to justice."

 

 

The protest, however, soon degenerated into an all-out scuffle with SAD members clashing with police personnel deputed to ensure law and order. Effigies were burnt and loud sloganeering was witnessed. There were also some reports of traffic movement in central Delhi getting affected momentarily. To re-establish order, cops detained Badal who has accused the Congress government of the time of discrimination. "The Congress government not only discriminated against the Sikh community but also gave them the most horrible scar that still bleeds," she said. "To further intensify the struggle to secure justice for the 1984 Sikh Genocide victims we started a peaceful protest here in Delhi."

