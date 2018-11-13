Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Singh Tomar given charge of additional ministries

New Delhi: Union Ministers DV Sadananda Gowda and Narendra Singh Tomar have been assigned additional portfolios on Tuesday, following the death of Ananth Kumar on Monday.

Gowda has been assigned the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers while Tomar has been assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in addition to their existing portfolios.

Union Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda be assigned the charge of Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Union Minister @nstomar be assigned the charge of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in addition to their existing portfolio. Read here: https://t.co/YvImSuxi69 — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 13, 2018

DV Sadananda Gowda, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was heading the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation before being given the additional charge of Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry.

Narendra Singh Tomar, also a member of the BJP, was in charge of Minister of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Mines before being assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The changes in the Cabinet took place after Union Minister Ananth Kumar died on Monday at the age of 59. The BJP leader was serving as the Union minister for Chemical and Fertilizers and also as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.