हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sadananda Gowda

Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Singh Tomar given charge of additional ministries

Changes in cabinet: Union Minister Sadananda Gowda; Narendra Singh Tomar made incharge of additional ministries

Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Singh Tomar given charge of additional ministries

New Delhi: Union Ministers DV Sadananda Gowda and Narendra Singh Tomar have been assigned additional portfolios on Tuesday, following the death of Ananth Kumar on Monday.

Gowda has been assigned the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers while Tomar has been assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in addition to their existing portfolios.

DV Sadananda Gowda, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was heading the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation before being given the additional charge of Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry.

Narendra Singh Tomar, also a member of the BJP, was in charge of Minister of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Mines before being assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The changes in the Cabinet took place after Union Minister Ananth Kumar died on Monday at the age of 59. The BJP leader was serving as the Union minister for Chemical and Fertilizers and also as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Tags:
Sadananda GowdaNarendra Singh Tomar

Must Watch