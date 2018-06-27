हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MHA

Safety guidelines for VVIPs not new, says MHA after specifying PM Modi's security details

After explaining the security protocols for the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday claimed that guidelines for security arrangements for VVIPs are required to be reiterated from time to time. 

File photo

NEW DELHI: After explaining the security protocols for the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday claimed that guidelines for security arrangements for VVIPs are required to be reiterated from time to time. 

The Union Home Ministry had tightened the security of PM Modi in view of growing threats by the CPI-M Maoists and Pakistan-backed terror groups. According to reports, the Home Ministry has also issued new guidelines to the state governments in this regard and directed them to take all measures to protect the Prime Minister whenever he arrives on a visit.

Clarifying the guidelines, Ashok Prasad, Advisor to MHA, said, “Recently Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reiterated guidelines issued earlier on security arrangements for VVIPs during roadshows, to all States & UTs. 

“These guidelines are not new and are reiteration of existing guidelines & do not contain any specific reference to minister or any other dignitaries. No new restrictions have been added.”

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier said that PM Modi's security would be stepped up during a meeting held at his residence earlier in June. The Home Minister also set up a committee to review the security of PM Modi, who has been provided with a multi-layered and impregnable Z+ plus security cover. 

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and other top government officials.

