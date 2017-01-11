Sahara-Birla papers: SC rejects plea seeking SIT probe against PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking SIT probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians, on allegations of receiving money from two business houses, Aditya-Birla Group and Sahara.

While delivering its order, the apex court bench said, no case is made out to direct probe against political persons and officers as the plea is meritless.

The SC further said that Income Tax Settlement Commission has also found prima facie that material recovered from Sahara were fabricated.

'Common Cause', an NGO, had filed a affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking a court- monitored SIT investigation into the raids on two business houses in 2013-14 after which bribery allegations have been made against against politicians including the Prime Minister.