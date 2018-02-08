SAIL recruitment 2018: 382 Management Trainee vacancies, apply at sail.co.in

Are you looking for a job in a government organisation? Here, is an opportunity for you, as Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has the vacancy of 382 Management Trainee.

The government-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has issued employment notification related to Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL Recruitment 2018 for the SAIL vacancy of 382 Management Trainee in All India, All States

Apply online for the Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL Vacancy and many other current jobs in All India, All States

Last Date of Application for Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL vacancies is 21-02-2018

Online Application Details for Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL Recruitment of 382 Management Trainee is given below.

Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL Recruitment 2018, Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL Vacancy 2018 Details:

Post Name: Management Trainee

No of Post: 382 Posts

Job Location: All India, All States

Age Limit for Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL Recruitment 2018 in All India, All States

* Candidate's age should be not more than 28 years for Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL Recruitment in All India, All States for getting a job in Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL

Eligibility Criteria for Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL Recruitment 2018

* Candidate's minimum education qualification for the Vacancies in Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL should be Degree in Engineering

Selection Procedure for Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL Recruitment in All India, All States

*Selection for the post of Management Trainee for job openings in Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL is based on Merit Wise & Personal Interview

Application Fee for Recruitment at Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL:

*Application fees for the recruitment of Management Trainee for vacancies in Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL is as per notification

Last Date of Online Application Submission: 21-02-2018

How to Apply:

Candidates required to log in to apply online link given below

Fill up the complete application form.

Submit the application form with photograph and signature.

Take a printout of application and keep it in a safe place.

Apply Online for Recruitment in Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL 2018: https://www.sailcareers.com/