Sakshi Maharaj seeks action against Lucknow 'nightclub' he 'mistakenly' inaugurated

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj, who courted a controversy yet again by inaugurating a nightclub in Lucknow, and now sought action against the same. The MP has written a letter to Senior Superintendent of Police demanding action the alleged nightclub, claiming that he had mistakenly inaugurated it.

Sakshi Maharaj has claimed that he was tricked into believing that he was inaugurating a restaurant. "On Sunday, a lawyer named Rajjan Singh Chauhan of my constituency Unnao took me to inaugurate a restaurant in Aliganj, Lucknow. Sumit Singh and Amit Gupta, owners of the restaurant, had requested Chouhan to get their restaurant inaugurated by me," he said in the letter.

He further pointed to alleged discrepancies in the papers of the restaurant, adding that he came to know that he had actually inaugurated a nightclub after reports surfaced in the media.

“Since I was in a hurry as I had to catch a flight to Delhi, so within two-three minutes I cut the ribbon and went to the airport. Later, I came to know through media that it was not a restaurant but a nightclub. Someone says it is a hookah bar; someone says it is a bar,” said Sakshi Maharaj.

He added, “When I demanded the license from the restaurant owners then they could not provide it. It seems that everything is being operated illegally.”

The BJP MP further said in his letter to the senior police official that his `sacred image` has been badly hurt by the incident, seeking an investigation by the SSP into the so-called restaurant and close it down, if it is found on the wrong side of the law. He also appealed to the police to take strict action against the fraudsters.

The nightclub, called Let’s Meet, was inaugurated by Sakshi Maharaj reportedly on Sunday. The nightclub is located on the second floor of Jeet Plaza near Ram Ram Bank crossing in Aliganj area of the Uttar Pradesh capital. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the inauguration of the club.

This had raised several eyebrows as Sakshi Maharaj represents Unnao in Lok Sabha, and the development comes amid country-wide uproar over alleged rape of a woman by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and death of her father in judicial custody in Unnao.

(With ANI inputs)