‘Salary less than secretary': Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal demands hike in salaries, allowances of parliamentarians

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal made a demand for raising wages and allowances of Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday.

Raising the issue in the Upper House, Agrawal said after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, wages of MPs was less than their own secretaries.

Last year too, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav had raised the demand for early implementation of the recommendations of a Parliamentary Committee headed by Yogi Adityanath on wages and allowances of MPs.

Last year, reports had emerged that the MPs would get a steep hike in salary as the Centre had agreed to give a 100 percent raise, taking their basic pay from Rs 50,000 to one lakh per month.

Reports had also said that the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) had also agreed to consider a recommendation made by the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament, which is headed by Yogi Adityanath.

Cabinet Secretary draws Rs 2.5 lakh per month salary after the government implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for central government employees and pensioners.

Congress leader Anand Sharma had then criticised the NDA government saying, this was the first time that the government is silent on a Parliamentary Committee recommendation that has been discussed and unanimously approved.