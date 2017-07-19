close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

‘Salary less than secretary': Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal demands hike in salaries, allowances of parliamentarians

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal made a demand for raising wages and allowances of Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 11:38
‘Salary less than secretary&#039;: Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal demands hike in salaries, allowances of parliamentarians
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal made a demand for raising wages and allowances of Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday.

Raising the issue in the Upper House, Agrawal said after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, wages of MPs was less than their own secretaries.

Last year too, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav had raised the demand for early implementation of the recommendations of a Parliamentary Committee headed by Yogi Adityanath on wages and allowances of MPs.

Last year, reports had emerged that the MPs would get a steep hike in salary as the Centre had agreed to give a 100 percent raise, taking their basic pay from Rs 50,000 to one lakh per month.

Reports had also said that the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) had also agreed to consider a recommendation made by the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament, which is headed by Yogi Adityanath.

Cabinet Secretary draws Rs 2.5 lakh per month salary after the government implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for central government employees and pensioners.

Congress leader Anand Sharma had then criticised the NDA government saying, this was the first time that the government is silent on a Parliamentary Committee recommendation that has been discussed and unanimously approved.

TAGS

MP salaryMembers of ParliamentSamajwadi PartyNaresh AgrawalRajya Sabha

From Zee News

Asia

China supports independent, sovereign Palestine: Xi Jinping

Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath pilgrim dies, death toll climbs to 48

July 12 violence fallout: &#039;No domestic help to work in Noida’s Mahagun Moderne society&#039;
Uttar Pradesh

July 12 violence fallout: 'No domestic help to work in...

Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath pilgrim dies, death toll in ongoing yatra climbs t...

Mayak – Experimental Russian satellite is the brightest shooting star in night sky
Space

Mayak – Experimental Russian satellite is the brightest sho...

World

Indonesia bans Hizbut group that seeks global caliphate

Wildfire forces evacuation of California town near Yosemite
World

Wildfire forces evacuation of California town near Yosemite

World

Philippine presidential guards wounded in attack by Maoist...

United States expresses concern over India-China standoff in Sikkim sector
India

United States expresses concern over India-China standoff i...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please

Mayawati ko gussa kyon aata hai?

The Promise of India: 2 to 20

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police