Salman Khan files plea before Jodhpur Court seeking permission to visit 4 countries

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday filed a petition before Jodhpur District and Sessions Court seeking permission to visit four countries. Salman is currently out on bail.

The actor was granted bail on April 7 in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He was released on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each. Salman was pronounced guilty and sentenced to five years of imprisonment for killing two blackbucks.

The actor had spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail before he was granted bail by the Jodhpur court.

While granting bail to the Bollywood star, the court had said that Salman would need its permission if he wants to travel abroad while out on bail.

On April 5, Jodhpur court proclaimed the actor found him guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act in a blackbuck poaching case while acquitting all other actors accused - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre.

Along with five years of imprisonment, the Bollywood superstar was also fined Rs 10,000.