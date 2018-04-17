Salman Khan gets relief from Jodhpur court, foreign travel request approved

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was on Tuesday granted permission to travel abroad shortly after he filed a petition before Jodhpur District and Sessions Court seeking consent to visit four countries.

Salman was granted bail on April 7 in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor was released on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

He was pronounced guilty and sentenced to five years of imprisonment for killing two blackbucks.

The actor had spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail before he was granted bail by the Jodhpur court.

While granting bail to Salman, the court had said that the actor would need its permission if he wants to travel abroad while out on bail.

On April 5, the Jodhpur court found him guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act in a blackbuck poaching case while acquitting all other actors accused - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre.