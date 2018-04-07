Salman Khan having jail food, no special privilege for him: Prison official

Jodhpur: A prison official where Salman Khan has now spent two nights has denied reports that selfies were clicked with the Bollywood actor inside Jodhpur Central Jail. Emphasising that mobiles continue to be strictly prohibited inside, he said that no special concession has been given to any celebrity inmate here.

Salman Khan spent Thursday and Friday night inside a small and solitary cell in Barrack No. 2 which has a wooden bed, four blankets and a cooler. Local reports said that selfies with the actor were clicked inside the jail but authorities maintain rules are being strictly adhered to. "No mobile phones or selfies are allowed inside. He (Salman) is being served food by us and no food from outside is being allowed," said an official.

The 52-year-old has been found guilty of shooting two blackbucks in an incident dating back to 1998. He has been sentenced to five years in prison although fellow actors accused in the case - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre - were let off.

While fans and well-wishers have been praying for bail for Salman, his legal team too has been working hard to both reduce the sentence and get some relief for the actor.

