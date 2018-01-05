Salman Khan threatened by gangster in Jodhpur court

New Delhi: Salman Khan was threatened by gangster Lawrence Vishnoi inside Jodhpur Court on Friday. The actor was here for a hearing in a case against him for allegedly killing blackbucks in 1998.

While the nature of the threat was not immediately known, the incident happened when Vishnoi was presented in court under heavy police security. He is facing charges of extortion.

Salman Khan too was inside the court premises at the time Vishnoi was being produced. Friday was the second day straight when the actor was present.

The final arguments in the Kankani poaching case began in the trial court on September 13.