Salman Khan

A court in Jodhpur in Rajasthan has ruled that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is convicted in the blackbuck poaching case, will need its permission every time he travels abroad.

Salman Khan to seek court permission for every foreign trip

A court in Jodhpur in Rajasthan has ruled that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is convicted in the blackbuck poaching case, will need its permission every time he travels abroad. The actor had moved an application seeking exemption from order that made it mandatory for him to seek court’s permission for foreign travel.

The prosecution had argued that the actor must not be given permanent exemption as the arguments in the case, concerning an appeal filed by Salman Khan, would close soon. The Dabangg actor had appealed against the five-year sentence in the blackbuck poaching case.

Salman Khan’s lawyer had argued before the court that being an actor, his profession demanded him to often travel abroad. Lawyer Mahesh Bora had cited an earlier exemption by a High Court, even as he recalled the grounds on the basis of which Khan was earlier acquitted by the High Court in two other poaching cases, and by the trial court in a case against him under the Arms Act.

Salman Khan was convicted for the black buck shooting in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998, during the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. The actor was sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

After spending two nights in jail, the 53-year-old actor was granted a bail by the court. The court, however, had said that the actor would need its permission if he wanted to travel abroad while out on bail.

Salman KhanBlackbuck poaching caseBlack Buck poaching caseJodhpur

