Salman will cut down on caffeine, quit smoking, claims jail cell neighbour Asaram

NEW DELHI: Shortly after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was granted bail by the Jodhpur sessions court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Asaram Bapu said that whoever walks out of this jail is good. The self-styled godman added that his influence will help Salman to quit smoking and reduce his coffee intake.

Salman stepped out from Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday evening, after spending two nights. He has been released on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each. On Thursday, the Bollywood star was pronounced guilty and sentenced to five years of imprisonment for killing two blackbucks.

Earlier in the day, the Jodhpur SC/ST Court announced that it would pronounce the verdict in Asaram Bapu rape case on April 25. Asaram has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl over a period of nine years.

If convicted, the self-styled godman faces a maximum sentence of 10 years. He is also facing a rape case in Gujarat.

The Jodhpur Police arrested Asaram on August 3, 2013. He's been inside the prison since then. Several courts have repeatedly denied his bail requests.

In 2013, a Surat-based girl filed a case against him, alleging sexual assaults between 1997 and 2006 when she was living in his ashram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city. The girl belonging to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh was a student at the ashram.