Salute to Hangpan Dada: 7-year-old son of martyred soldier wants to join Army

New Delhi: Even after losing his father, the seven year-old son of martyred Havildar Hangpan Dada wants to join Army and serve the nation.

Yes, that's true. Despite losing his father, Sewang Dada nurtures the ambition to join the Indian Army to fight the enemies of Mother India.

Chasen Lowang, the widow of Hangpan Dada who was awarded Ashok Chakra posthumously from President on Republic Day, has expressed her desire to send another generation of the family in army.

"It is such a big award. I am so proud of my husband. I am happy but sad at the same time. I want my children to be brave. I have to be brave for them. I have to ensure that they study hard and join the army," Lowang was quoted by PTI as saying.

Married to Dada on October 28, 2005, Lowang is now left with two kids - Roukhin Dada (10) and and 7-year-old son Sewang Dada.

Dada's heroics have been documented in an official documentary released by Indian Amry in which Dada’s friend Lance Havildar Vareshang recalls their face off with infiltrators on Sabu Post on the night of May 26.

"It was turning dark but Dada kept motivating us to look for the terrorists. We have to hunt them down, he told us," said Vareshang.



Praising his bravery, Col Manish Aggarwal, CO of 35 RR, said, "Dada was no ordinary soldier. He was exceptional."

On May 26, 2016, Dada, as Sabu post commander of 35 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), received orders from his commanding officer to block four infiltrators at 12,500 feet in the Shamshabri Ranges in Naugam.

Along with his team, the 37-year-old Havildar engaged the infiltrators in a fierce gunfight. He charged at the terrorists and shot two of them on the spot. The other two fled and hid behind some boulders.

Spotting two terrorists who had hidden behind boulders, Havildar Hangpan Dada lunged at one. The two were locked in hand-to hand combat, slipping and sliding down the hill, till Dada finally neutralised his opponent.

However, the fourth terrorist then sprayed bullets into him. Ignoring his grievous wounds, Dada pinned down the shooter and severely injured him. The terrorist was eventually killed but Dada too died of his injuries.

Born on October 2, 1979, in Borduria village of Arunachal's Tirap district, Dada used to run several kilometres and do 25-30 push-ups every day even as a child.