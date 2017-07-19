close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Samajwadi Party leader links names of Hindu gods with alcohol, sparks row

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said Samajwadi Party leader Naresh​ Agarwal has hurt the sentiments of the majority population of the country.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 17:54
Samajwadi Party leader links names of Hindu gods with alcohol, sparks row

New Delhi: In controversial remarks that were later expunged, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal on Wednesday linked the names of Hindu gods with alcohol, sparking a protest by the BJP in the Rajya Sabha.

The ruling members objected to the comments which Agarwal withdrew and apologised. He had initially refused to apologise to the "contractors of the Hindu religion".

Agarwal was speaking during the debate in the House on lynchings in the name of cow and narrated an incident in 1991 when he visited a school that was turned into a jail.

He said the names of some Hindu deities linked to some types of alcohol were written on the wall of the school.

Pointing towards the treasury bench, Agarwal said these lines were written by "your people".

BJP members, including Ministers, demanded an apology from the Samajwadi member, shouting that they won`t let anyone "insult Hindu Gods".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said Agarwal has hurt the sentiments of the majority population of the country.

"He has hurt not a single person but the whole community," Ananth Kumar said.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said if Agarwal had made the derogatory comments outside the House, he would be liable to be prosecuted.

Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien said Agarwal should not have made these remarks which "per se are derogatory" and should withdraw them. He ordered that the statement should be expunged from the records of the House.

‘Salary less than secretary': Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal demands hike in salaries, allowances of parliamentarians
MUST READ
‘Salary less than secretary': Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal demands hike in salaries, allowances of parliamentarians

The Samajwadi leader later said if his remarks had hurt the sentiment of anyone he was withdrawing them.

But the BJP members refused to budge and continued slogan shouting.

Amid the din, Kurien twice adjourned the House and urged the media not to report the expunged comments.

TAGS

Samajwadi PartyNaresh AgarwalRajya SabhaBharatiya Janata PartyHinduHindu GodsCowcow lynching

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Injured Army officer dies; Indian, Pakistan troops exchange...

India to have two time zones? Govt `pro-actively considering` it
India

India to have two time zones? Govt `pro-actively considerin...

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif contests Panama charges; SC says produce money trail
WorldAsia

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif contests Panama charges; SC says p...

India

AIR earns Rs 10 cr from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat...

Asia

1,000 Shia pilgrims stuck at Pak-Iran border over security...

WorldAsia

US provides Pakistan Army latest explosive detectors

Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre on farmers' plight

WorldAsia

Saudi Arabia's airline says US laptop ban lifted

Delhi

Delhi HC notice to Sajjan Kumar on plea to cancel anticipat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please

Mayawati ko gussa kyon aata hai?

The Promise of India: 2 to 20

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police