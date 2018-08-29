हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav forms Samajwadi Secular Front

Speaking to Zee News, Yadav said that his focus is to strengthen his organisation in every district of the state. However, on asking if he has decided to resign from SP, Yadav said that he has not yet resigned from the party but has only formed his Front.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav forms Samajwadi Secular Front

Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday said that he has formed the Samajwadi Secular Front and invited all those who are neglected in the SP. He said he has also taken this step to invite all the small parties to come together. 

Speaking to Zee News, Yadav said that his focus is to strengthen his organisation in every district of the state. However, on asking if he has decided to resign from SP, Yadav said that he has not yet resigned from the party but has only formed his Front.

On his meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party a day earlier, Yadav said that Amar Singh had spoken to him about the meeting but he had skipped the scheduled meeting. 

Earlier on Tuesday, expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh had set up a meeting between Yadav with top BJP leaders, but it did not take place.

Singh had said, "I have spoken to top BJP leaders for Shivpal. The time (of meeting) was also fixed but he did not turn up. Now, I have no political responsibility for him. I am not in touch with him."

Yadav has made clear that he is unhappy over being "ignored" since Akhilesh Yadav, his nephew and Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, took over as SP president, Singh added.

He recently said he is "still waiting for some responsibility" to be assigned to him, and cannot remain "neglected" for long.

"For the past one and a half years, I am waiting for some responsibility to be assigned to me, but so far the party has not assigned any responsibility," he recently said in Etawah.

"How long can I be neglected?" he had said. Shivpal Yadav said the party should fight the 2019 polls unitedly.

Tags:
Samajwadi PartyShivpal Singh YadavSamajwadi Secular Front

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close