Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal links names of Hindu gods with alcohol, gets threat call

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal's office has received a threat call from unknown person/organisation over his controversial remarks in Rajya Sabha.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 11:51
Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal links names of Hindu gods with alcohol, gets threat call

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal's office has received a threat call from unknown person/organisation over his controversial remarks in Rajya Sabha.

While speaking during the debate in the Upper House on lynchings in the name of cow, the SP leader on Wednesday linked the names of Hindu gods with alcohol.

The ruling members objected to the comments which Agarwal withdrew and apologised. He had initially refused to apologise to the "contractors of the Hindu religion".

Narrating an an incident in 1991 when he visited a school that was turned into a jail, Agrawal He said the names of some Hindu deities linked to some types of alcohol were written on the wall of the school.

The Samajwadi leader later said if his remarks had hurt the sentiment of anyone he was withdrawing them.

