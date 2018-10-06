हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Samajwadi Party releases list of 6 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh will go to poll in a single phase on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December.

Samajwadi Party releases list of 6 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party has on Saturday released its list of six candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018.

The Election Commission had earlier in the day announced the schedule for assembly elections in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

Madhya Pradesh will go to poll in a single phase on November 28 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11, Election Commissioner OP Rawat said. 

The 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to polls along with Mizoram. The Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect, Election Commissioner OP Rawat said. 

The last date for candidates to file nomination will be November 9 and scrutiny of nomination will be on November 12.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018Telangana Assembly elections 2018Rajasthan assembly elections 2018Mizoram Assembly elections 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close