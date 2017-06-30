close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Samajwadi Party to attend GST launch event, says 'want no controversy'

While several Opposition parties have reportedly decided to boycott the Goods and Services Tax (GST) launch event, the Samajwadi Party on Friday finally announced to participate in the function, scheduled at Friday midnight at Parliament's Central Hall.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 17:05
Samajwadi Party to attend GST launch event, says &#039;want no controversy&#039;

Lucknow: While several Opposition parties have reportedly decided to boycott the Goods and Services Tax (GST) launch event, the Samajwadi Party on Friday finally announced to participate in the function, scheduled at Friday midnight at Parliament's Central Hall.

Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal asserted, "We oppose the Good Service Tax. It's a black law but since President Pranab Mukherjee will attend the launch, we will go as we do not want to create controversy."

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who has backed the GST, today questioned the political parties for "creating a fuss over the launch event and when they unanimously passed the uniform tax regime in the Parliament".

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also believed to skip the event. However, senior leader and Bihar Energy Minister Bijender Prasad Yadav will represent the Janata Dal (United) on his behalf. It is to be noted that after Telangana, Bihar was the second state to adopt bills that were required for the passing of GST.

The Congress Party yesterday said that it would boycott the midnight meeting, convened by the government, on the implementation of the GST. Senior party leader and former Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma that Congress' skip is an "ideological boycott" for many reasons.

Besides Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also decided to boycott the event.

Ahead of the historic rollout of the GST that is scheduled to take effect from midnight, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day urged the Congress Party to 'realise and rethink' their stand and join the government for the midnight Parliament session.

The GST, which is slated to roll out today midnight, will bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket.

TAGS

GST#gstGood Service TaxNitish KumarPranab MukherjeeNarendra ModiGST roll onTelanganaBihar

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Asian space race to get more competitive as Japan announces plans to send man to the moon by 2030!
Space

Asian space race to get more competitive as Japan announces...

WorldAsia

Indonesia says seized Islamic State propaganda likely used...

EuropeWorld

Wildfire continues in Spain

China&#039;s Xi Jinping sees &quot;challenges&quot; in Hong Kong autonomy as protests gather steam
WorldAsia

China's Xi Jinping sees "challenges" in Hong...

Donald Trump to Senate Republicans: kill Obamacare now, replace later
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump to Senate Republicans: kill Obamacare now, rep...

EuropeWorld

Ukraine says seized equipment used by Russia to launch malw...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video