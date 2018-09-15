हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party worker shot dead at home in UP’s Sambhal

A worker of the Samajwadi Party was on Friday allegedly shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said that the Samajwadi Party worker was killed at his residence.

“He was shot by an unknown person at his residence. We are registering the case. Investigation is underway,” said the senior police official.

More details are awaited.

