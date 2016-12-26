Samajwadi Party's family feud reignited? Akhilesh Yadav names his 403 poll candidates; Shivpal says list not cleared

Lucknow: With crucial UP polls around the corner, it seems family feud within the ruling Samajwadi Party has been reignited.

In what can be seen as a clear indication of a possible escalation of an ongoing family feud in Samajwadi party’s first family, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly submitted his own list of 403 probable candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The list was reportedly submitted to his father and party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow on late Sunday evening.

However, UP Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav has reportedly reacted negatively to the Akhilesh's list, saying that the list is not cleared yet.

Akhilesh Yadav has snubbed Shivpal to submit his own list of 403 candidates. This signifies a possible case of tiff emerging within the ruling Samajwadi Party camp.

Akhilesh against tainted candidates?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday had raised apprehensions against party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav over the allocation of party seats.

According to sources, Akhilesh, while reviewing the list of candidates for 403 assembly seats expressed concern over giving 181 party tickets to what he alleged as `tainted` persons.

Samajwadi Party state chief Shivpal Yadav is officially in charge of ticket distribution in consultation with party president Mulayam Singh.

Family feud: Akhilesh vs Shivpal

This is not the first time that Akhilesh and his uncle have clashed over tickets distribution.

Two weeks ago, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the party`s decision to field alleged don-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari`s brother Sibaqtullah Ansari for next year`s assembly elections.