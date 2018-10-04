BJP's Sambit Patra takes a dig at Mahagathbandhan, says Pakistan part of the scheme

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday took a jibe at the Mahagathbandhan by opposition parties, saying that Pakistan is one of the important components of it.

Patra slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying that several powers in Pakistan wants Rahul Gandhi to be the prime minister, news agency ANI reported.

Commenting on the Mahagathbandan, Patra said, "The Mahagathbandhan is being formed to break India."

Patra's comment comes a day after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati declared that it will no longer hold an alliance with Congress and will contest state assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on its own.

Mayawati had accused Congress of conspiring to finish off BSP.

Shortly after Mayawati's statement, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said if at last the former holds absolute trust in UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi then other creases can be ironed out.

After Mayawati's snub, BJP's General Secretary Ram Madhav also took a dig at the Mahagathbandan, calling the BSP chief's move as a bluff.